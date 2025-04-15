Russia's Drone Assault on Ukraine: A Night of Intensity

In a heightened escalation, Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with a barrage of 52 drones and a missile, according to a statement from Ukraine's air force on Tuesday.

The air force highlighted a successful countermeasure, shooting down 26 of the drones, ensuring they did not reach Ukrainian soil.

Furthermore, it was reported that an additional 19 drones failed to strike their intended targets, reflecting the resilience and strategic defense employed by Ukraine during this relentless assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)