Manipur Congress Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

The Manipur unit of Congress has escalated its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act by filing a petition in the Supreme Court, terming the law unconstitutional.

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh, and supported by Congress spokesperson Rabi Khan, the move aims to have the Act quashed. They contend that the law unjustly impacts Muslims and minorities.

Pitched protests have erupted in Manipur, where security measures have been intensified in response to violence. The Act intends to streamline the management of Waqf properties and protect heritage sites while promoting social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)