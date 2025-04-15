Left Menu

Manipur Congress Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

The Manipur Congress has petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it unconstitutional. Congress members argue the act targets minorities. Protests have ensued in Manipur, with increased security in response. The act seeks to improve Waqf property management and promote social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:57 IST
The Manipur unit of Congress has escalated its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act by filing a petition in the Supreme Court, terming the law unconstitutional.

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh, and supported by Congress spokesperson Rabi Khan, the move aims to have the Act quashed. They contend that the law unjustly impacts Muslims and minorities.

Pitched protests have erupted in Manipur, where security measures have been intensified in response to violence. The Act intends to streamline the management of Waqf properties and protect heritage sites while promoting social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

