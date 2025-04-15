Political Storm: ED Raids Stir Controversy in Rajasthan and Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched sweeping raids on Tuesday targeting the residences of notable political figures, including Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, under a broader probe into the Rs 48,000-crore PACL Ponzi scheme-related money laundering case.

Official reports indicate that the ED's operation encompassed 15 locations, with a focused search on Khachariyawas' Jaipur home and Singh's Mohali premises. This high-profile action underscored the ED's ongoing efforts to recover fraudulent funds, with significant security from the CRPF accompanying the raids.

Responding to allegations, Khachariyawas denounced the raid as politically charged, emphasizing his intention to continue critiquing the government. The investigation stems from a 2015 CBI FIR against PACL India Limited and others, accused of defrauding investors through deceptive schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)