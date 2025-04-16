Protest Halted: Congress Leaders Clash with Police Over ED Chargesheet

On Wednesday, police halted a protest march organized by the Congress against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet involving senior party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

A gathering of hundreds of Congress members, led by J&K unit president Tariq Hameed Karra, commenced the march from the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk. However, a large police presence thwarted their progress, resulting in a tense standoff.

The protesters, including former Congress presidents and ministers, accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to intimidate the opposition. They criticized the central government's misuse of agencies to exert pressure, with Karra claiming the ED chargesheet is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)