Protest Halted: Congress Leaders Clash with Police Over ED Chargesheet
Police disrupted a Congress protest against the ED's chargesheet involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi related to the National Herald case. The demonstration, led by Tariq Hameed Karra, was stopped by police in J&K. Congress leaders criticized the government for using agencies like ED to target opposition parties.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, police halted a protest march organized by the Congress against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet involving senior party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
A gathering of hundreds of Congress members, led by J&K unit president Tariq Hameed Karra, commenced the march from the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk. However, a large police presence thwarted their progress, resulting in a tense standoff.
The protesters, including former Congress presidents and ministers, accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to intimidate the opposition. They criticized the central government's misuse of agencies to exert pressure, with Karra claiming the ED chargesheet is politically motivated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Offshore Mining: Calls for Cancellation of Tenders Amid Environmental Concerns
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Protests Ignite in Himachal Pradesh Against MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga
Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Black Flag Protest Against PM Modi's Visit