Protest Halted: Congress Leaders Clash with Police Over ED Chargesheet

Police disrupted a Congress protest against the ED's chargesheet involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi related to the National Herald case. The demonstration, led by Tariq Hameed Karra, was stopped by police in J&K. Congress leaders criticized the government for using agencies like ED to target opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, police halted a protest march organized by the Congress against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet involving senior party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

A gathering of hundreds of Congress members, led by J&K unit president Tariq Hameed Karra, commenced the march from the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk. However, a large police presence thwarted their progress, resulting in a tense standoff.

The protesters, including former Congress presidents and ministers, accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to intimidate the opposition. They criticized the central government's misuse of agencies to exert pressure, with Karra claiming the ED chargesheet is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

