Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Turmoil
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is visiting Southeast Asia, promising greater market access to Malaysia and Vietnam. Xi aims to bolster ties and promote China as a source of stability following U.S. tariff disruptions. Key discussions include agriculture, green tech, and defense partnerships with Vietnam and Malaysia.
- Country:
- Thailand
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a significant tour of Southeast Asia, visiting Malaysia and Vietnam to foster stronger economic and defense ties. His visit comes in the wake of trade disruptions led by U.S. tariffs, positioning China as a stabilizing force in the region.
During his meeting with Malaysia's king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Xi Jinping promised more access to Chinese markets for high-quality Malaysian agricultural products. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration in green technology and artificial intelligence. These discussions coincided with talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, enhancing the Belt and Road Initiative's stakes in Malaysia.
In Vietnam, Xi met with Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and other leaders, leading to various agreements aimed at strengthening supply chains and defense partnerships. Despite limited public details, China and Vietnam committed to elevating their military cooperation, highlighting China's ongoing efforts to tighten regional bonds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Strategic Maneuvering: Peace, Tariffs, and Tensions
Chinese FM Criticizes U.S. Tariffs: Global Market Impact
Asian Powerhouses Unite Against U.S. Tariffs
Asian Factories Hit By Trade Turbulence: A Struggle With Tariffs and Demand
US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions