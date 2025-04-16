Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Turmoil

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a significant tour of Southeast Asia, visiting Malaysia and Vietnam to foster stronger economic and defense ties. His visit comes in the wake of trade disruptions led by U.S. tariffs, positioning China as a stabilizing force in the region.

During his meeting with Malaysia's king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Xi Jinping promised more access to Chinese markets for high-quality Malaysian agricultural products. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration in green technology and artificial intelligence. These discussions coincided with talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, enhancing the Belt and Road Initiative's stakes in Malaysia.

In Vietnam, Xi met with Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and other leaders, leading to various agreements aimed at strengthening supply chains and defense partnerships. Despite limited public details, China and Vietnam committed to elevating their military cooperation, highlighting China's ongoing efforts to tighten regional bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)