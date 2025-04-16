Juvenile Crime Ring Busted in Delhi: Protection Money and Robbery Unveiled
Delhi Police have detained three juveniles involved in a robbery and protection money demand at a Mangolpuri grocery shop. The incident saw four teens, aged 14-15, rob Rs 800 at knifepoint. CCTV footage led to their capture, with efforts ongoing to apprehend a fourth suspect.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have detained three juveniles accused of demanding protection money and robbing a grocery shop at knifepoint in the Mangolpuri area. The incident highlights rising concerns over juvenile crimes in the capital.
The crime unfolded on April 13 when a group of four boys, aged 14 to 15, targeted the shop owned by the complainant's family. According to reports, three of the boys forced the shopkeeper to hand over Rs 800, while the fourth acted as a lookout outside. The perpetrators threatened to return weekly for more protection money.
Acting on clues from CCTV footage, Delhi Police launched a manhunt, culminating in the arrest of three participants on April 14. Officers recovered the knife used in the crime and are continuing efforts to capture the final suspect and reclaim the stolen cash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
