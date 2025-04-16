Left Menu

Passport Deception Unveiled: Man's Secret Trips Uncovered at Mumbai Airport

A Pune man was arrested at Mumbai airport for tearing passport pages to hide trips to Bangkok from family. Immigration found his passport tampered, revealing trips to Bangkok and Indonesia. He's charged under the Passport Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, with further inquiries ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:49 IST
A man from Pune found himself in trouble after airport authorities discovered his attempt to conceal international trips by tearing pages from his passport. The incident unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Vijay Bhalerao, 51, was detained by immigration officials when they noticed discrepancies in his passport, leading to the discovery that he had visited Bangkok multiple times and recently traveled to Indonesia. This act of deception aimed to keep his family uninformed about his travels.

The authorities have charged Bhalerao under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Passport Act. As the investigation progresses, officials say more details may emerge about this unusual case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

