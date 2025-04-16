Israel's Proposed Gaza Truce: A New Hope for Peace Talks

Israel has suggested a temporary truce in Gaza, aiming to foster hostage releases and the possibility of indirect negotiations to resolve ongoing conflicts. The proposal includes a 45-day ceasefire, during which Israeli forces would retreat to previous positions while humanitarian aid resumes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which has yet to publicly endorse the proposal, outlines that in the first week, Hamas would release 10 hostages in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian detainees. This move aims to restart peace discussions under the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

While Hamas has already dismissed one condition requiring it to disarm, it is currently considering the overall proposal, with Israel hopeful that this could pave the way to a lasting resolution.

