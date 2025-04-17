Judge Warns Trump Officials of Contempt Charges Over Deportation Order Defiance
A U.S. federal judge indicated that Trump administration officials might face criminal contempt charges for ignoring a court order halting deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The administration has been criticized for potentially disobeying judicial orders, escalating tensions between the judicial and executive branches.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has asserted the possibility of criminal contempt charges against Trump administration officials who disregarded a court order to stop the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The ruling emphasizes the judiciary's growing friction with the executive branch under President Donald Trump.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's decision represents one of the most pointed judicial rebukes against the administration, highlighting a deliberate neglect of judicial authority. This confrontational stance echoes broader concerns over slow compliance from the administration regarding unfavorable court rulings.
The Justice Department has launched an appeal while debate intensifies over adherence to judicial orders. The administration's challenges underscore key constitutional debates, particularly around the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, exacerbating the polarized climate in U.S. politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
