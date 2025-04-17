Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Conundrum: Government Deliberates Future

The Karnataka government, led by the Congress party, is set to discuss the recent Socio-Economic and Education Survey, known as the 'caste census', amidst significant opposition. Major communities like Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats have challenged its legitimacy, urging for its dismissal and a comprehensive new survey.

Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:35 IST
The Congress-led government in Karnataka is grappling with the heated debate surrounding the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, more commonly referred to as the 'caste census'.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the decision rests with the state government, as he withheld comments pending a review of the report.

Voices of dissent have arisen, particularly from influential communities such as the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, urging officials to dismiss what they label as an 'unscientific' survey and conduct a revised census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

