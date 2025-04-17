Devastation in Nikopol: Russian Shelling Claims Lives
Russian artillery shelling resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to five others in Nikopol, Ukraine. According to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, Moscow's forces frequently target the city from their positions across the Dnipro river, causing significant devastation and concern among residents.
The tragic incident is a part of ongoing hostilities, with Moscow's troops regularly targeting Nikopol from across the Dnipro river.
The recurrence of these attacks continues to pose a severe threat to the lives and safety of the city's residents.
