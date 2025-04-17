Devastation in Nikopol: Russian Shelling Claims Lives

Two people have lost their lives, and five others have sustained injuries in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol due to artillery shelling by Russian forces, as reported by regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

The tragic incident is a part of ongoing hostilities, with Moscow's troops regularly targeting Nikopol from across the Dnipro river.

The recurrence of these attacks continues to pose a severe threat to the lives and safety of the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)