Left Menu

Devastation in Nikopol: Russian Shelling Claims Lives

Russian artillery shelling resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to five others in Nikopol, Ukraine. According to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, Moscow's forces frequently target the city from their positions across the Dnipro river, causing significant devastation and concern among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:49 IST
Devastation in Nikopol: Russian Shelling Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two people have lost their lives, and five others have sustained injuries in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol due to artillery shelling by Russian forces, as reported by regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

The tragic incident is a part of ongoing hostilities, with Moscow's troops regularly targeting Nikopol from across the Dnipro river.

The recurrence of these attacks continues to pose a severe threat to the lives and safety of the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025