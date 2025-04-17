Bomb Threats in Himachal Pradesh: Unraveling the Scam

The offices of top government officials in Himachal Pradesh were rocked by bomb threat emails, triggering a wave of security measures across the state.

According to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, threat emails targeted both his office in Shimla and the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandi on the same day, raising security concerns amidst an unclear motive.

The origin of the threats is under investigation, with potential involvement of central agencies if necessary. The situation remains tense but stable, as similar threats in the past did not result in any incidents.

