Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Renewed Attacks Claim Lives

In southern Ukraine, Russian attacks killed at least three individuals and injured 10 others. The assaults included artillery fire in Nikopol and an air strike in Kherson. Despite ongoing efforts for a ceasefire, violence persists as Ukrainian officials meet with Western counterparts in Paris for discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:43 IST
Escalation in Ukraine: Renewed Attacks Claim Lives

In a stark escalation of violence, Russian attacks in southern Ukraine resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to 10 others on Thursday. Local authorities report the assaults involved overnight missile and drone strikes targeting key areas.

Artillery shelling in Nikopol claimed the lives of two men, aged 56 and 61, leaving five more wounded. The regional governor noted that the attack ignited fires and inflicted damage on a shop and civilian facilities. Meanwhile, a Russian air strike on Kherson resulted in one casualty, injuring a teenager and four adults.

Despite attempts at negotiating a ceasefire, the conflict endures. Top Ukrainian officials made an undisclosed visit to Paris as European and U.S. leaders convene to deliberate on the crisis, signaling ongoing international diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025