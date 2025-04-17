Escalation in Ukraine: Renewed Attacks Claim Lives

In a stark escalation of violence, Russian attacks in southern Ukraine resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to 10 others on Thursday. Local authorities report the assaults involved overnight missile and drone strikes targeting key areas.

Artillery shelling in Nikopol claimed the lives of two men, aged 56 and 61, leaving five more wounded. The regional governor noted that the attack ignited fires and inflicted damage on a shop and civilian facilities. Meanwhile, a Russian air strike on Kherson resulted in one casualty, injuring a teenager and four adults.

Despite attempts at negotiating a ceasefire, the conflict endures. Top Ukrainian officials made an undisclosed visit to Paris as European and U.S. leaders convene to deliberate on the crisis, signaling ongoing international diplomatic efforts.

