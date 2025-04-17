Left Menu

Major Cocaine Bust Unravels International Drug Network in Maharashtra

A significant cocaine seizure in Maharashtra's Thane district has led to the arrest of three individuals, including two foreign nationals. Authorities have recovered nearly 15 kg of cocaine valued at over Rs 22 crore. Investigations revealed an international supply chain with further arrests expected.

Major Cocaine Bust Unravels International Drug Network in Maharashtra
In a major drug bust, Maharashtra's Thane district police seized nearly 15 kg of cocaine, valued at over Rs 22 crore. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including two foreign nationals, as authorities continue to dismantle the international drug network.

The police action commenced after a tip-off led to the arrest of Shabina Nazeer Shaikh, 42, from whom 11.8 kg of cocaine was recovered. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal revealed that further probing into the supply chain unveiled connections to a Nigerian national, Andy Ubabudike Onyinse, from whom a significant amount of cocaine was also confiscated.

Continuous investigation led to the arrest of Christabel Enjei, a 32-year-old woman from Cameroon. Additional currency in both foreign and Indian denominations was recovered. Authorities remain vigilant, actively tracking the contraband's supply chain and potential buyers, with further arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

