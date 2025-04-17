Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Arrest of Five Men in Massive Rs 50 Lakh Scam
Delhi Police arrested five men from Rajasthan and Gujarat for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 50 lakh. They used methods like posing as bank executives, impersonating relatives, and offering fake job opportunities. The arrests are part of a crackdown on digital frauds in these regions.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals from Rajasthan and Gujarat in connection with a cyber fraud operation that swindled victims out of approximately Rs 50 lakh.
These accused, identified as Zakir, Karan Swami, Javed, Tejas Panchal, and Mohammad Sohail alias Sahil, allegedly employed various deceptive tactics over the past two years. Methods included posing as bank representatives for credit enhancements, impersonating relatives via SMS, and offering bogus online job opportunities involving social media engagement and monetary investment.
The arrests were executed during a two-day operation by Dwarka's cyber police, amid efforts to dismantle digital crime activities centered in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Investigations continue to expand on this network, focusing on other potential accomplices associated with these cybercriminals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
