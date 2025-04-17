Xi Jinping's Charm Offensive in Cambodia Amidst Trade Tensions
Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Cambodia, urging resistance against protectionism amidst U.S. tariffs and promoting economic cooperation. Xi emphasized infrastructure development without announcing specific projects, while stressing the strength of the China-Cambodia relationship and urging a crackdown on online fraud. The visit highlights geopolitical dynamics in Southeast Asia.
During a strategic visit to Cambodia, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for resistance against protectionism as he addressed ongoing U.S. tariffs impacting regional economies, including Cambodia, a major exporter to the U.S.
Highlighting China's substantial investments in Cambodian infrastructure, Xi promised continued support for the nation's development while refraining from unveiling new projects.
His visit underscored the "ironclad friendship" between the two countries, while also urging stronger action against online fraud operations run by Chinese gangs within Cambodia.
