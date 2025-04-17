Xi Jinping's Charm Offensive in Cambodia Amidst Trade Tensions

During a strategic visit to Cambodia, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for resistance against protectionism as he addressed ongoing U.S. tariffs impacting regional economies, including Cambodia, a major exporter to the U.S.

Highlighting China's substantial investments in Cambodian infrastructure, Xi promised continued support for the nation's development while refraining from unveiling new projects.

His visit underscored the "ironclad friendship" between the two countries, while also urging stronger action against online fraud operations run by Chinese gangs within Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)