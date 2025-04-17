Murder, Deception, and the Snake's Bite: Twisted Tale of Betrayal
A man was killed by his wife and her lover who tried to cover up the murder by placing a venomous snake under his body. The post-mortem revealed strangulation, leading to the arrest of the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A chilling murder plot came to light when a man's death, initially thought to be caused by a snakebite, was revealed to be the result of strangulation by his wife and her lover. The duo was swiftly apprehended following a detailed post-mortem report.
The deceased, Amit Kashyap, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, leading to a probe by local law enforcement. His wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, who masterminded the crime, are now in custody.
The investigation has unveiled a story of marital strife and a fatal love affair, involving meticulous planning to mask the murder as an unfortunate accident. Authorities continue to pursue further legal proceedings against them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
