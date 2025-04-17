Left Menu

Murder, Deception, and the Snake's Bite: Twisted Tale of Betrayal

A man was killed by his wife and her lover who tried to cover up the murder by placing a venomous snake under his body. The post-mortem revealed strangulation, leading to the arrest of the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:36 IST
Murder, Deception, and the Snake's Bite: Twisted Tale of Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling murder plot came to light when a man's death, initially thought to be caused by a snakebite, was revealed to be the result of strangulation by his wife and her lover. The duo was swiftly apprehended following a detailed post-mortem report.

The deceased, Amit Kashyap, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, leading to a probe by local law enforcement. His wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, who masterminded the crime, are now in custody.

The investigation has unveiled a story of marital strife and a fatal love affair, involving meticulous planning to mask the murder as an unfortunate accident. Authorities continue to pursue further legal proceedings against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025