Murder, Deception, and the Snake's Bite: Twisted Tale of Betrayal

A chilling murder plot came to light when a man's death, initially thought to be caused by a snakebite, was revealed to be the result of strangulation by his wife and her lover. The duo was swiftly apprehended following a detailed post-mortem report.

The deceased, Amit Kashyap, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, leading to a probe by local law enforcement. His wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, who masterminded the crime, are now in custody.

The investigation has unveiled a story of marital strife and a fatal love affair, involving meticulous planning to mask the murder as an unfortunate accident. Authorities continue to pursue further legal proceedings against them.

