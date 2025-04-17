Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Shift: Temporary Lift on Taliban Ban

Russia's Supreme Court has temporarily lifted a two-decade ban on the Afghan Taliban, allowing Moscow to engage with Kabul. Despite the new level of interaction, Russia still hesitates to grant full diplomatic recognition. Key conditions include forming an inclusive government and respecting human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:15 IST
Russia's Strategic Shift: Temporary Lift on Taliban Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Supreme Court made a landmark decision on Thursday, temporarily lifting a ban on the Afghan Taliban that has been in place for over two decades. This move allows Moscow to establish interactions with the Taliban-led government in Kabul immediately.

The Taliban, which gained de facto control over Afghanistan following the sudden U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, had been recognized as a terrorist organization by Russia since 2003. The hearing, held in-camera, was attended by both the Taliban's representatives and legal advocates.

Though the ban has been lifted to enable dialogue, Russia's full diplomatic recognition of the Taliban remains conditional. Russia insists on the formation of an inclusive Afghan government and the observance of fundamental human rights, especially for women, as prerequisites for official recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025