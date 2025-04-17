Russia's Strategic Shift: Temporary Lift on Taliban Ban

Russia's Supreme Court made a landmark decision on Thursday, temporarily lifting a ban on the Afghan Taliban that has been in place for over two decades. This move allows Moscow to establish interactions with the Taliban-led government in Kabul immediately.

The Taliban, which gained de facto control over Afghanistan following the sudden U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, had been recognized as a terrorist organization by Russia since 2003. The hearing, held in-camera, was attended by both the Taliban's representatives and legal advocates.

Though the ban has been lifted to enable dialogue, Russia's full diplomatic recognition of the Taliban remains conditional. Russia insists on the formation of an inclusive Afghan government and the observance of fundamental human rights, especially for women, as prerequisites for official recognition.

