Russia Wants To Know If Donald Trump Has Really Changed His Stance On The Ukraine War After French President Emmanuel Macron Suggested At This Months G Summit That The Us President Had Done So

Russia is seeking clarification on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump has altered his position on the Ukraine conflict, following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron at the recent G7 summit. Macron indicated that Trump acknowledged Russia's alleged lack of interest in peace in Ukraine, a significant shift in the U.S. approach.

After his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump supposedly encouraged Russia to strive for peace, generating optimism among G7 leaders. However, Russia pointed to unresolved issues from talks in Anchorage, Alaska, as evidence of inconsistent U.S. strategies. Lavrov labeled the Alaska summit as possibly a strategic delay tactic by the U.S. to bolster Ukrainian defenses.

Lavrov highlighted ongoing challenges such as persistent U.S. sanctions and delays in restoring diplomatic cooperation, including direct flights and property disputes. Russia remains eager for dialogue with American representatives, hoping for clarity on the U.S. position regarding Ukraine amid continued military support for Zelenskiy's government.