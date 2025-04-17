Left Menu

Stalin Thanks Supreme Court for Hearing Waqf Act Challenge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appreciates the Supreme Court for addressing his party's petition against the Waqf Amendment Act. He emphasizes the need to protect the constitutional rights of minorities and criticizes the act as targeting the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:41 IST
Stalin Thanks Supreme Court for Hearing Waqf Act Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed gratitude towards the Supreme Court on Thursday for entertaining the DMK's petition challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

In a social media statement, Stalin articulated appreciation for the court's interim order, which temporarily safeguards Waqf properties and restricts the appointment of non-Muslims to Waqf boards and councils.

Stalin criticized the Amendment Act as ill-intentioned, claiming it unjustly targets the Muslim community's religious practices and administration of charitable endowments.

Emphasizing the importance of judicial review, Stalin asserted his commitment to defending the constitutional rights of minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025