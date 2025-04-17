Stalin Thanks Supreme Court for Hearing Waqf Act Challenge
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appreciates the Supreme Court for addressing his party's petition against the Waqf Amendment Act. He emphasizes the need to protect the constitutional rights of minorities and criticizes the act as targeting the Muslim community.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed gratitude towards the Supreme Court on Thursday for entertaining the DMK's petition challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.
In a social media statement, Stalin articulated appreciation for the court's interim order, which temporarily safeguards Waqf properties and restricts the appointment of non-Muslims to Waqf boards and councils.
Stalin criticized the Amendment Act as ill-intentioned, claiming it unjustly targets the Muslim community's religious practices and administration of charitable endowments.
Emphasizing the importance of judicial review, Stalin asserted his commitment to defending the constitutional rights of minority communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
