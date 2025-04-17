Unraveling the Land Controversy: Call for Probe into Alleged Violations at University of Hyderabad

BRS leader K T Rama Rao has intensified his critique of the Telangana government over alleged illicit tree felling on land connected to the University of Hyderabad. Rao has urged the Centre to conduct an independent inquiry to address financial improprieties and environmental damage.

Rao cited remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that an investigation by a Supreme Court judge or a central agency such as the CVC, CBI, or SFIO be ordered. He asserted the Union Government must provide answers and take necessary action.

The potential commercial exploitation of this land by Telangana's industrial authority has prompted protests by the University's Students' Union. The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the matter, suggesting legal interventions to prevent further action until ownership and usage legality is clarified.

(With inputs from agencies.)