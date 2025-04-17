Left Menu

Unraveling the Land Controversy: Call for Probe into Alleged Violations at University of Hyderabad

BRS leader K T Rama Rao has urged the Indian government to initiate an independent investigation into alleged violations and financial irregularities related to tree felling on land next to the University of Hyderabad. Amid environmental concerns, the plea highlights potential impropriety and calls for legal intervention from the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:45 IST
Unraveling the Land Controversy: Call for Probe into Alleged Violations at University of Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BRS leader K T Rama Rao has intensified his critique of the Telangana government over alleged illicit tree felling on land connected to the University of Hyderabad. Rao has urged the Centre to conduct an independent inquiry to address financial improprieties and environmental damage.

Rao cited remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that an investigation by a Supreme Court judge or a central agency such as the CVC, CBI, or SFIO be ordered. He asserted the Union Government must provide answers and take necessary action.

The potential commercial exploitation of this land by Telangana's industrial authority has prompted protests by the University's Students' Union. The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the matter, suggesting legal interventions to prevent further action until ownership and usage legality is clarified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025