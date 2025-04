Strategic Defense Alliance: U.S. and Japan Unite Against Rising Chinese Influence

The United States and Japan are bolstering their military cooperation as they address concerns over China's increasingly assertive posture, said new U.S. Ambassador George Glass upon arriving in Tokyo.

Speaking at Haneda airport, Glass emphasized the strategic importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, noting the presence of formidable regional neighbors such as Russia, China, and North Korea. As Tokyo proceeds with its military expansion, collaborating on projects with Washington remains pivotal.

Despite previous ambiguities in U.S. support for global security partnerships, particularly Washington's stance on Ukraine, Glass reassured focus on safety for both nations. Pushed by President Trump's agenda, negotiations about Japan's financial contribution to U.S. military support continue, intertwined with broader trade implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)