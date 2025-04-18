Professor's Alleged Assault by Troops Sparks Inquiry in Jammu

An inquiry by the Army has been ordered following accusations by a university professor of being assaulted during a vehicle inspection in Jammu's Rajouri district.

The incident allegedly occurred when Liaqat Ali and relatives were returning from a pre-wedding event, leading to claims of being attacked without provocation, which surfaced online.

The Army insists it was acting on intelligence of potential terrorist activities. Should misconduct be confirmed, they assure disciplinary actions will follow as per legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)