Professor's Alleged Assault by Troops Sparks Inquiry in Jammu

A university professor, Liaqat Ali, claims he was assaulted by Army personnel during a vehicle check in Rajouri district, Jammu. A viral video shows his injuries. The Army has initiated an inquiry, emphasizing operational discipline and promising strict action if misconduct is proven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:02 IST
An inquiry by the Army has been ordered following accusations by a university professor of being assaulted during a vehicle inspection in Jammu's Rajouri district.

The incident allegedly occurred when Liaqat Ali and relatives were returning from a pre-wedding event, leading to claims of being attacked without provocation, which surfaced online.

The Army insists it was acting on intelligence of potential terrorist activities. Should misconduct be confirmed, they assure disciplinary actions will follow as per legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

