VHP Demands President's Rule in West Bengal Amid Communal Tensions
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans nationwide protests to demand President's rule in West Bengal, due to communal violence in Murshidabad. VHP president Alok Kumar criticized the state government's handling of the situation, calling for a National Investigation Agency probe and asserting central law must be implemented across India.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced plans for nationwide protests on Saturday, demanding the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal following communal violence in Murshidabad district.
VHP President Alok Kumar revealed these protests would take place in district headquarters across the country, emphasizing the need for central intervention. He questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the situation, citing concerns of a breakdown in government machinery.
Kumar advocated for a National Investigation Agency probe into the alleged cross-border terrorism from Bangladesh, stressing the state government's responsibility in maintaining law and order and addressing the communal tensions.
