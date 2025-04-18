Justice Nagarathna Advocates for Women's Reclamation of Space in Male-Dominated Fields
Supreme Court Judge Justice B V Nagarathna emphasized that women are not intruding into male-dominated professional spaces, but reclaiming their rightful place. Speaking at a book launch, she highlighted the need for inclusive language and questioned the misuse of laws like IPC Section 498 A. While praising a book on women's rights, she urged respect and empowerment for women in India.
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court Judge Justice B V Nagarathna stated emphatically on Friday that women are not intruding upon professional spaces historically dominated by men; instead, they are dismantling barriers that have unjustly excluded them for generations.
Addressing the audience during a book launch, Justice Nagarathna criticized the language often used to describe women's roles in traditional male bastions like judiciary or business. She argued that these terms suggest women's presence in these spaces is unusual or intrusive, which is both outdated and inaccurate.
Further, she pointed out the potential misuse of legal provisions such as IPC Section 498 A and stressed the judiciary's role in discerning genuine cases. Applauding a book that covers women's rights from birth to senior age, she called for empowerment and respect for women to strengthen society and the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Poised to Capitalize on New US Tariff Opportunities
Tariff Tensions: US-India Trade Frictions Escalate
Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Tension in India
Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Indian Parliament
US Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs: A New Era in US-India Trade Relations