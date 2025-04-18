Left Menu

Justice Nagarathna Advocates for Women's Reclamation of Space in Male-Dominated Fields

Supreme Court Judge Justice B V Nagarathna emphasized that women are not intruding into male-dominated professional spaces, but reclaiming their rightful place. Speaking at a book launch, she highlighted the need for inclusive language and questioned the misuse of laws like IPC Section 498 A. While praising a book on women's rights, she urged respect and empowerment for women in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:03 IST
Justice Nagarathna Advocates for Women's Reclamation of Space in Male-Dominated Fields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Judge Justice B V Nagarathna stated emphatically on Friday that women are not intruding upon professional spaces historically dominated by men; instead, they are dismantling barriers that have unjustly excluded them for generations.

Addressing the audience during a book launch, Justice Nagarathna criticized the language often used to describe women's roles in traditional male bastions like judiciary or business. She argued that these terms suggest women's presence in these spaces is unusual or intrusive, which is both outdated and inaccurate.

Further, she pointed out the potential misuse of legal provisions such as IPC Section 498 A and stressed the judiciary's role in discerning genuine cases. Applauding a book that covers women's rights from birth to senior age, she called for empowerment and respect for women to strengthen society and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025