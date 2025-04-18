Justice Nagarathna Advocates for Women's Reclamation of Space in Male-Dominated Fields

Supreme Court Judge Justice B V Nagarathna stated emphatically on Friday that women are not intruding upon professional spaces historically dominated by men; instead, they are dismantling barriers that have unjustly excluded them for generations.

Addressing the audience during a book launch, Justice Nagarathna criticized the language often used to describe women's roles in traditional male bastions like judiciary or business. She argued that these terms suggest women's presence in these spaces is unusual or intrusive, which is both outdated and inaccurate.

Further, she pointed out the potential misuse of legal provisions such as IPC Section 498 A and stressed the judiciary's role in discerning genuine cases. Applauding a book that covers women's rights from birth to senior age, she called for empowerment and respect for women to strengthen society and the nation.

