Mollywood Men Nabbed in Rs 46 Lakh Online Fraud: A Cyber Heist Thriller

Two individuals from the Malayalam film industry were arrested for an online fraud case involving Rs 46 lakh swindled from a Kochi resident. The arrests were the result of an investigation by the cyber cell and special police team. It is suspected that more arrests may follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, police arrested two individuals associated with the Malayalam film industry in connection with an online financial fraud scheme. The duo allegedly swindled Rs 46 lakh from a Kochi resident, according to authorities.

The suspects, identified as Sreedev (35), an associate director from Ernakulam, and Mohammed Rafi (37), a costume designer from Kannur, were apprehended after a meticulous investigation led by the cyber cell and a special police team.

The fraud occurred between January and February, as the victim was tricked by a suspicious WhatsApp link promising high returns for rating buildings online. In response to realizing the scam, the victim contacted the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and filed a police complaint, prompting investigations that led to the arrests. Further reports indicate possible involvement in other scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

