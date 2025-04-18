Mollywood Men Nabbed in Rs 46 Lakh Online Fraud: A Cyber Heist Thriller

On Friday, police arrested two individuals associated with the Malayalam film industry in connection with an online financial fraud scheme. The duo allegedly swindled Rs 46 lakh from a Kochi resident, according to authorities.

The suspects, identified as Sreedev (35), an associate director from Ernakulam, and Mohammed Rafi (37), a costume designer from Kannur, were apprehended after a meticulous investigation led by the cyber cell and a special police team.

The fraud occurred between January and February, as the victim was tricked by a suspicious WhatsApp link promising high returns for rating buildings online. In response to realizing the scam, the victim contacted the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and filed a police complaint, prompting investigations that led to the arrests. Further reports indicate possible involvement in other scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)