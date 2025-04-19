Left Menu

ACLU's Battle Against Deportations of Venezuelans Amid Wartime Law Controversy

The ACLU is fighting the Trump administration's efforts to deport Venezuelans under the ancient Alien Enemies Act, arguing it is unconstitutional and bypasses standard judicial processes. Federal courts are divided on the issue, adding complexity to the legal battle over immigration and civil liberties.

Updated: 19-04-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 05:52 IST
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed emergency motions to halt deportations of Venezuelans detained in Texas, challenging the Trump administration's use of the historic Alien Enemies Act. Despite some judicial support, deportations may proceed if detainees aren't given sufficient time and the opportunity to contest their removal.

The Alien Enemies Act, rarely invoked, was previously used during wartime, most notably in World War II. The Trump administration aims to deport individuals linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, with courts divided on providing detainees adequate legal recourse.

Federal courts have varied in their responses, with some halting deportations. However, without unanimous judicial orders, transfers to facilities like Bluebonnet face lighter scrutiny, as exemplified by recent denial orders attributed to administrative delays and ICE's procedural declarations.

