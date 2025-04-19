Left Menu

Nepal's Rs 14 Billion Corruption Scandal in Pokhara Airport Construction

A parliamentary committee in Nepal has exposed corrupt practices amounting to Rs 14 billion in the construction of Pokhara International Airport. The airport, built by a Chinese company with a soft loan from China, involved tax exemptions and inflated costs. Investigations and actions against senior officials are underway.

Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:10 IST
  • Nepal

A staggering corruption scandal worth around Nepalese Rs 14 billion has been uncovered in the construction of the Pokhara International Airport. The parliamentary sub-committee led by MP Rajendra Lingden found severe irregularities in the project, executed by a Chinese company.

The project, funded by a Rs 22 billion loan from the Exim Bank of China, was completed on December 29, 2022. Despite the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal estimating costs at USD 145 million, the contract ballooned to USD 215 million, sparking controversy and claims of embezzlement.

Key issues highlighted include tax exemptions and costs for uncompleted work. The sub-committee has recommended suspensions and thorough investigations by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority against key officials involved in the project.

