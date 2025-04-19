Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Oman's Sultan Meet in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman are scheduled to meet in Moscow. The discussions will focus on enhancing trade and economic relations, as well as addressing both international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman in Moscow this Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

The high-level talks aim to bolster trade and economic ties between Russia and Oman, amid the backdrop of current international and regional challenges.

The forthcoming meeting underscores the importance of cooperation and dialogue in addressing issues of global and regional concern, spotlighting the roles of both nations on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

