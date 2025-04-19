Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Oman's Sultan Meet in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman are scheduled to meet in Moscow. The discussions will focus on enhancing trade and economic relations, as well as addressing both international and regional issues of mutual interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
