Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Oman's Sultan Meet in Moscow

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman in Moscow this Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

The high-level talks aim to bolster trade and economic ties between Russia and Oman, amid the backdrop of current international and regional challenges.

The forthcoming meeting underscores the importance of cooperation and dialogue in addressing issues of global and regional concern, spotlighting the roles of both nations on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)