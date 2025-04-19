Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Lives Near Shimla

An unfortunate accident involving a JCB excavator resulted in the deaths of two people near Shimla, police reported on Saturday. The incident also left two others injured.

The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh Rana, 31, from Rupnagar district in Punjab, and Hari Nam Singh, 30, from Kinnaur district. Charanjeet Singh, 26, and Neeraj Kumar, 20, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

The accident happened near the Jwala Mata temple when the operator lost control, sending the excavator into a gorge. Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the tragic event, stating that an investigation is underway following the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)