Left Menu

Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Lives Near Shimla

Two individuals died and two others were injured after a JCB excavator skidded into a gorge near Shimla. The accident occurred near Jwala Mata temple and resulted in the deaths of Sukhdev Singh Rana and Hari Nam Singh. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:10 IST
Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Lives Near Shimla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate accident involving a JCB excavator resulted in the deaths of two people near Shimla, police reported on Saturday. The incident also left two others injured.

The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh Rana, 31, from Rupnagar district in Punjab, and Hari Nam Singh, 30, from Kinnaur district. Charanjeet Singh, 26, and Neeraj Kumar, 20, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

The accident happened near the Jwala Mata temple when the operator lost control, sending the excavator into a gorge. Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the tragic event, stating that an investigation is underway following the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025