Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Lives Near Shimla
Two individuals died and two others were injured after a JCB excavator skidded into a gorge near Shimla. The accident occurred near Jwala Mata temple and resulted in the deaths of Sukhdev Singh Rana and Hari Nam Singh. A police investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate accident involving a JCB excavator resulted in the deaths of two people near Shimla, police reported on Saturday. The incident also left two others injured.
The victims were identified as Sukhdev Singh Rana, 31, from Rupnagar district in Punjab, and Hari Nam Singh, 30, from Kinnaur district. Charanjeet Singh, 26, and Neeraj Kumar, 20, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.
The accident happened near the Jwala Mata temple when the operator lost control, sending the excavator into a gorge. Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the tragic event, stating that an investigation is underway following the registration of a case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six feared drowned as tractor carrying farm labourers falls into well in Maharashtra's Nanded district: Police.
Hyderabad Police Seize Cocaine & Ecstasy in Jubilee Hills Bust
Italy's Unconventional Defense Budget Strategy: Including Police and Coastguard
Crackdown on Illicit Hookah Bars: Police Raids Uncover Undercover Operations
Foiled Gang War: Delhi Police Arrests Prince Teotia Gang Members