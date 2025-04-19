Naxalites' Surrender and Arrests: A Significant Win for Security Forces

In a major operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a significant breakthrough by facilitating the surrender of five Naxalites, collectively worth Rs 6 lakh in bounty.

The operation also led to the arrest of six Maoist members, accused of various crimes including involvement in a deadly IED blast. The surrenders and arrests occurred in Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Among the surrendered, Dasri Dhruv stands out as a key figure, previously holding the role of deputy commander in the Naxalite ranks. Law enforcement further seized a cache of explosives and equipment during these operations, underscoring the ongoing commitment to combat insurgency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)