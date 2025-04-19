Naxalites' Surrender and Arrests: A Significant Win for Security Forces
Five Naxalites with bounties surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh, while six were arrested on charges including an IED explosion. Key figures among the surrendered include Dasri Dhruv, a deputy commander. Arrests led to the seizure of explosives and related equipment in Narayanpur and Bijapur districts.
In a major operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a significant breakthrough by facilitating the surrender of five Naxalites, collectively worth Rs 6 lakh in bounty.
The operation also led to the arrest of six Maoist members, accused of various crimes including involvement in a deadly IED blast. The surrenders and arrests occurred in Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Among the surrendered, Dasri Dhruv stands out as a key figure, previously holding the role of deputy commander in the Naxalite ranks. Law enforcement further seized a cache of explosives and equipment during these operations, underscoring the ongoing commitment to combat insurgency in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
