Britain has pressed Russia to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing that a mere one-day pause is insufficient. This demand came through a statement from Britain's foreign ministry on Saturday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine. However, the international community, including Britain, remains skeptical of its adequacy and permanence.

This development follows Washington's assertion that it might withdraw from peace negotiations unless both Moscow and Kyiv demonstrate a genuine willingness to end hostilities, exacerbating the tense geopolitical situation.

