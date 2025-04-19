Left Menu

Britain Demands Full Ceasefire, Challenges Russia's One-Day Pause

Britain has called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, rejecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire. The plea follows Washington's warning to end peace talks if Russia and Ukraine do not demonstrate readiness to halt the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has pressed Russia to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing that a mere one-day pause is insufficient. This demand came through a statement from Britain's foreign ministry on Saturday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine. However, the international community, including Britain, remains skeptical of its adequacy and permanence.

This development follows Washington's assertion that it might withdraw from peace negotiations unless both Moscow and Kyiv demonstrate a genuine willingness to end hostilities, exacerbating the tense geopolitical situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

