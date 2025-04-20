Urgent Call for Justice in Murshidabad: NCW Demands Action for Riot-Affected Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the West Bengal government to urgently address the grievances of riot-affected women in Murshidabad district. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar announced that a report detailing the victims' suffering is being prepared for submission to the Centre and key state officials.

Rahatkar, who visited Murshidabad and Malda with other panel members, expressed deep concern over the 'unimaginable' torture faced by the women and their families. Emphasizing the need for confidence-building measures, she stated that bringing peace to the area is the state's responsibility.

The NCW's report will include the testimonials of affected women, some of whom have requested a Border Security Force camp in the area to alleviate fear and insecurity. The NCW chief stressed the importance of giving justice, immediate compensation, and security to these violence-affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)