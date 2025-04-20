Mystery at Sea: Fisherman's Journey from Gujarat to Pakistani Jail
Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman from Uttar Pradesh, died under mysterious circumstances in a Pakistani jail. After his remains returned home, Bind's last rites were performed. He was arrested in 2020 with three others for allegedly crossing into Pakistani waters. His family suspects foul play and demands an investigation.
- Country:
- India
The last rites of Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman who died mysteriously in Pakistan's custody, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. His body arrived in his home village five days post-expected arrival.
This tragic case began when Bind, alongside three other fishermen, was apprehended by the Pakistan Coast Guard in 2020 for allegedly straying into their waters during a fishing expedition near Gujarat's Okha coast. Though the other fishermen remain imprisoned, Bind's body was recently returned.
Amidst administrative oversight, Bind's eldest son, Dheeraj, performed the final rites. Local authorities promise aid to his family, who allege that prison conditions led to Bind's demise and call for an investigation. Senior officials attended the funeral, underscoring the case's complexity and international implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Assault on Cancer Patient
Man Arrested in Thane for Abetment in Wife's Suicide Over Gender Dispute
Crackdown on Illegal Wildlife Trade: Five Arrested with Rare Sand Boa in Kerala
Global Drug Syndicate Busted in Telangana: Nigerian Nationals Arrested
School Chairman Arrested for Objectionable WhatsApp Status After Clergy Attack