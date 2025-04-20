Mystery at Sea: Fisherman's Journey from Gujarat to Pakistani Jail

The last rites of Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman who died mysteriously in Pakistan's custody, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. His body arrived in his home village five days post-expected arrival.

This tragic case began when Bind, alongside three other fishermen, was apprehended by the Pakistan Coast Guard in 2020 for allegedly straying into their waters during a fishing expedition near Gujarat's Okha coast. Though the other fishermen remain imprisoned, Bind's body was recently returned.

Amidst administrative oversight, Bind's eldest son, Dheeraj, performed the final rites. Local authorities promise aid to his family, who allege that prison conditions led to Bind's demise and call for an investigation. Senior officials attended the funeral, underscoring the case's complexity and international implications.

