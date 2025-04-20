Left Menu

Explosive Scandal: YSRCP Leader's Arrest Unveils Illegal Firepower Operations

YSRCP leader Dasam Hanumantha Rao was arrested for running an unauthorized explosives business under a false lease. Police seized a significant cache of explosives and a vehicle carrying 2,300 detonators. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities probing potential connections to previous blast incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bapatla | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:50 IST
  Country:
  • India

Authorities arrested YSRCP leader Dasam Hanumantha Rao and a driver for illegal handling and sale of explosives in a district-wide operation, police reported on Sunday.

During land inspections at Nagarajupalli village in Martur, police discovered that Rao was illicitly operating an explosive business under deceptive lease arrangements for profit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramanjaneyulu said.

An extensive stockpile of explosives was confiscated, lacking any corresponding documentation or licenses. Further inquiries unveiled Rao's sourcing of explosives from Telangana and sales to a real estate dealer, prompting the booking of cases under the Explosives Act. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called for a detailed probe into illegal explosive activities and potential links to past blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

