Explosive Scandal: YSRCP Leader's Arrest Unveils Illegal Firepower Operations

Authorities arrested YSRCP leader Dasam Hanumantha Rao and a driver for illegal handling and sale of explosives in a district-wide operation, police reported on Sunday.

During land inspections at Nagarajupalli village in Martur, police discovered that Rao was illicitly operating an explosive business under deceptive lease arrangements for profit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramanjaneyulu said.

An extensive stockpile of explosives was confiscated, lacking any corresponding documentation or licenses. Further inquiries unveiled Rao's sourcing of explosives from Telangana and sales to a real estate dealer, prompting the booking of cases under the Explosives Act. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called for a detailed probe into illegal explosive activities and potential links to past blasts.

