Delhi's Water Supply Revolution: GPS-Equipped Tankers Hit the Road

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a major stride towards solving the capital's perennial water supply issues by flagging off 1,111 tankers equipped with state-of-the-art GPS technology. This move is set to revolutionize the transparency and efficiency of water distribution across the city.

The initiative, part of the 'Viksit Delhi Budget', underscores the government's commitment to advanced technological solutions. These tankers will be tracked in real-time via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, ensuring timely and efficient water delivery.

Chief Minister Gupta stressed the transition towards a 'Digital Delhi', promising comprehensive updates to existing water systems and the construction of new infrastructure. The government has allocated significant funds to enhance water storage, borewell installation, and the rejuvenation of water bodies this fiscal year.

