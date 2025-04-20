Delhi's Water Supply Revolution: GPS-Equipped Tankers Hit the Road
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 1,111 GPS-equipped water tankers to enhance the city's water supply. This initiative marks the beginning of a transparent and tech-enabled water distribution system in Delhi. Additional budget allocations for water infrastructure improvements are also planned.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a major stride towards solving the capital's perennial water supply issues by flagging off 1,111 tankers equipped with state-of-the-art GPS technology. This move is set to revolutionize the transparency and efficiency of water distribution across the city.
The initiative, part of the 'Viksit Delhi Budget', underscores the government's commitment to advanced technological solutions. These tankers will be tracked in real-time via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, ensuring timely and efficient water delivery.
Chief Minister Gupta stressed the transition towards a 'Digital Delhi', promising comprehensive updates to existing water systems and the construction of new infrastructure. The government has allocated significant funds to enhance water storage, borewell installation, and the rejuvenation of water bodies this fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- water
- Gupta
- GPS
- tankers
- technology
- supply
- Digital Delhi
- budget
- distribution
ALSO READ
Sweet Dilemma: Tariffs Threaten Candy Prices Amid Global Supply Chain
Technology will be used to detect underground cross-border tunnels: Amit Shah during visit to forward areas along Indo-Pak border in Kathua.
CIBF2025: Unveiling the Future of Battery Technology at Asia's Premier Event
Modest Growth Forecast: Housing Sales and New Supply Trends
IAEA Leads Global Efforts to Preserve Cultural Heritage with Nuclear Technology