Left Menu

Delhi's Water Supply Revolution: GPS-Equipped Tankers Hit the Road

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 1,111 GPS-equipped water tankers to enhance the city's water supply. This initiative marks the beginning of a transparent and tech-enabled water distribution system in Delhi. Additional budget allocations for water infrastructure improvements are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 20:03 IST
Delhi's Water Supply Revolution: GPS-Equipped Tankers Hit the Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a major stride towards solving the capital's perennial water supply issues by flagging off 1,111 tankers equipped with state-of-the-art GPS technology. This move is set to revolutionize the transparency and efficiency of water distribution across the city.

The initiative, part of the 'Viksit Delhi Budget', underscores the government's commitment to advanced technological solutions. These tankers will be tracked in real-time via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, ensuring timely and efficient water delivery.

Chief Minister Gupta stressed the transition towards a 'Digital Delhi', promising comprehensive updates to existing water systems and the construction of new infrastructure. The government has allocated significant funds to enhance water storage, borewell installation, and the rejuvenation of water bodies this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025