Major Blow to Naxal Movement as Top Extremists Killed in Jharkhand

Eight Naxals, including central committee member Prayag Manjhi, were killed by CoBRA commandos and police in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. This operation, with no injuries reported among security forces, marks a significant step in the eradication of Naxalism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Ranchi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive strike against Naxal insurgency, eight members of the extremist group were neutralized in an encounter with CoBRA commandos and police forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday.

The operation, which commenced at dawn in Lugu Hills, included the elimination of central committee member Prayag Manjhi, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore.

Officials confirmed the seizure of several firearms, marking a critical step in the state's ongoing efforts to eradicate Maoist presence under the Union government's Naxal elimination agenda by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

