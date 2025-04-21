Major Blow to Naxal Movement as Top Extremists Killed in Jharkhand

In a decisive strike against Naxal insurgency, eight members of the extremist group were neutralized in an encounter with CoBRA commandos and police forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday.

The operation, which commenced at dawn in Lugu Hills, included the elimination of central committee member Prayag Manjhi, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore.

Officials confirmed the seizure of several firearms, marking a critical step in the state's ongoing efforts to eradicate Maoist presence under the Union government's Naxal elimination agenda by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)