Tragedy in Assam: Man Surrenders with Severed Head
In Assam's Chirang district, a man allegedly killed his wife and surrendered at a police station with her severed head. The motive is under investigation, although locals suggest a domestic dispute. The body is being examined post-mortem, and a probe is ongoing.
Updated: 21-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:11 IST
In a shocking event that has gripped Assam's Chirang district, a man has been arrested after allegedly beheading his wife and surrendering at a police station with the severed head.
The incident occurred on a Saturday night, putting the small community on edge. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, leaving many unanswered questions as the investigation continues.
While officials have yet to confirm the motive, local residents claim a domestic dispute led to the gruesome act. The suspect, a daily wage earner, is being held as the probe moves forward.
