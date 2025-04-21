Tragedy in Assam: Man Surrenders with Severed Head

In a shocking event that has gripped Assam's Chirang district, a man has been arrested after allegedly beheading his wife and surrendering at a police station with the severed head.

The incident occurred on a Saturday night, putting the small community on edge. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, leaving many unanswered questions as the investigation continues.

While officials have yet to confirm the motive, local residents claim a domestic dispute led to the gruesome act. The suspect, a daily wage earner, is being held as the probe moves forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)