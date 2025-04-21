Judiciary Under Fire: Allegations of Overreach Amidst West Bengal Violence

The Supreme Court finds itself amid controversy as accusations surface regarding overreachment into parliamentary and executive functions. Justice B R Gavai has been vocal about the judiciary's stance while deliberations continue over cases of severe violence in West Bengal.

Amid debates on the regulation of online content, Justice Gavai highlighted the Union's responsibility to manage such issues, distancing the judiciary from accusations of legislative overstep. These cases extend from violent outbreaks during anti-Waqf law protests to calls for President's Rule in West Bengal.

Political scrutiny intensified with stern comments from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, underscoring the perceived tensions between government branches. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court prepares for further proceedings and potential advisories to the central government concerning West Bengal's escalating situation.

