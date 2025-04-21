Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Obamacare's Preventive Services Mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a critical provision of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which mandates health insurers to cover preventive healthcare services without charge to the patient. This case could have significant implications for the coverage of life-saving medical screenings.

At the center of the legal challenge is the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a panel responsible for defining which preventive services are covered under Obamacare. Critics argue that its members, who are appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services without Senate confirmation, wield too much authority, contrary to the U.S. Constitution's Appointments Clause.

If the Supreme Court upholds the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling that the task force's structure is unconstitutional, previously cost-free preventive services might require co-pays, affecting millions of Americans' access to crucial medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)