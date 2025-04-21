Delhi Government Offices Resume Normal Timings Amid Reduced Pollution
With decreasing pollution levels, Delhi and MCD government offices return to standard working hours. An official order stated that Delhi offices will operate from 9.30 am to 6 pm, while MCD offices will function from 9 am to 5.30 pm, moving away from previously staggered timings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are set to return to normal operational hours. This decision follows a reduction in air pollution levels in the capital, as confirmed by an official directive on Monday.
According to the latest order, government offices will now reopen from 9.30 am to 6 pm, and the MCD from 9 am to 5.30 pm. This marks a departure from the staggered timings previously enforced to mitigate traffic congestion and curb pollution.
The General Administration Department issued the directive on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting a return to pre-existing schedules. Prior adjustments, initiated on November 18 last year, had seen offices operating at adjusted hours to alleviate environmental concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clean Air, Shared Future: How Global Action Can Cut Pollution and Boost Development
Israel Cracks Down on Pollution: Eilat Sees Intensive Enforcement Days
Heatwave Havoc: Workers Struggle Amidst Rising Temperature and Pollution
Kathmandu's Air Crisis: Rising Pollution Fuels Health Alarms
Blazing Heatwave Sweeps Delhi: Rising Temperatures and Poor Air Quality Alarm Citizens