Delhi Government Offices Resume Normal Timings Amid Reduced Pollution

In a significant move, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are set to return to normal operational hours. This decision follows a reduction in air pollution levels in the capital, as confirmed by an official directive on Monday.

According to the latest order, government offices will now reopen from 9.30 am to 6 pm, and the MCD from 9 am to 5.30 pm. This marks a departure from the staggered timings previously enforced to mitigate traffic congestion and curb pollution.

The General Administration Department issued the directive on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting a return to pre-existing schedules. Prior adjustments, initiated on November 18 last year, had seen offices operating at adjusted hours to alleviate environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)