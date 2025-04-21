Left Menu

Delhi Government Offices Resume Normal Timings Amid Reduced Pollution

With decreasing pollution levels, Delhi and MCD government offices return to standard working hours. An official order stated that Delhi offices will operate from 9.30 am to 6 pm, while MCD offices will function from 9 am to 5.30 pm, moving away from previously staggered timings.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are set to return to normal operational hours. This decision follows a reduction in air pollution levels in the capital, as confirmed by an official directive on Monday.

According to the latest order, government offices will now reopen from 9.30 am to 6 pm, and the MCD from 9 am to 5.30 pm. This marks a departure from the staggered timings previously enforced to mitigate traffic congestion and curb pollution.

The General Administration Department issued the directive on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting a return to pre-existing schedules. Prior adjustments, initiated on November 18 last year, had seen offices operating at adjusted hours to alleviate environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

