Tahawwur Rana Seeks Court's Nod to Contact Family Amidst 26/11 Trial
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, requests court approval to communicate with family. His plea was submitted via his lawyer before Judge Hardeep Kaur. Rana, remanded for 18 days, was associated with David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the Mumbai terror attacks.
New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:14 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has petitioned a court for permission to communicate with his family members.
On April 19, his counsel submitted the plea before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who subsequently instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond by April 23.
The 64-year-old Pakistani-born Canadian entrepreneur was placed under 18-day custody on April 10, as the NIA alleged that during the planning of the attacks, accused David Coleman Headley shared details of the operation with Rana prior to his arrival in India.
