Supreme Court to Hear Case on BJP MP's Controversial Remarks

The Supreme Court will soon address a plea concerning BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent derogatory comments about the court and Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Dubey's statements, criticizing the judiciary's role in governance, prompted calls for contempt proceedings. The BJP has distanced itself from Dubey's remarks, emphasizing respect for judicial independence.

Nishikant Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing next week to deliberate on a petition regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent criticism of the judiciary, especially remarks targeting Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

The comments, which accused the CJI of inciting 'civil wars,' went viral, prompting derogatory social media discourse. The petition's counsel requested urgent removal of these videos and sought contempt proceedings against Dubey, claiming governmental inaction.

The BJP has since distanced itself from Dubey's views. Party president J P Nadda clarified that Dubey's remarks do not reflect the party's stance, reiterating their respect for the independence of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

