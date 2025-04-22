Left Menu

Supreme Court Slaps Lawyer with Rs 5 Lakh Penalty for 'Frivolous' Petition

The Supreme Court imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on lawyer Sandeep Todi for filing a frivolous petition, deemed to spoil the court's atmosphere. The plea sought to overturn relief in a family dispute and involved high-profile respondents. This decision aims to deter similar future filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:05 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, penalized lawyer Sandeep Todi with Rs 5 lakh for submitting what it deemed a frivolous petition, stating it had 'spoiled the atmosphere of the court'.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta instructed Todi to pay the amount to the National Legal Services Authority within four weeks. The Court will reconvene in six weeks to confirm the payment.

The Court criticized the petition's claims under Article 32 of the Constitution, aimed at staying relief granted in a family dispute case, including influential respondents like the Center and Mumbai courts.

