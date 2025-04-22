Justice for Sakshi Kamble: Government Takes Action Against Harassment-Induced Tragedy
Following the tragic death of Sakshi Kamble, who allegedly took her own life due to harassment by college students, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured her family of strict action against the culprits. The case has gained attention, with police instructed not to delay investigations.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a firm stance in response to the tragic death of Sakshi Kamble, a student who allegedly committed suicide following harassment by her peers. He assured Kamble's family of decisive action against those responsible.
Communication with the family comes after a heartfelt letter from Kamble's mother, which moved government officials and prompted action. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also visited the Kamble residence, emphasizing swift justice.
Additionally, instructions have been made to prevent investigative delays, ensuring rigorous pursuit of justice. Efforts include appealing bail granted to the accused, reinforcing the government's commitment to a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over his 'traitor' jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
NCW Demands Swift Justice for Noida Murder Amidst Outrage Over High Court Ruling
Rahul Gandhi's Campaign for Social Justice and Youth Empowerment in Bihar
Uttarakhand CM Highlights Poverty Alleviation Achievements at Social Justice Chintan Shivir
Yogi Adityanath Prioritizes Swift Justice in Land Dispute Cases