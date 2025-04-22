Justice for Sakshi Kamble: Government Takes Action Against Harassment-Induced Tragedy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a firm stance in response to the tragic death of Sakshi Kamble, a student who allegedly committed suicide following harassment by her peers. He assured Kamble's family of decisive action against those responsible.

Communication with the family comes after a heartfelt letter from Kamble's mother, which moved government officials and prompted action. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also visited the Kamble residence, emphasizing swift justice.

Additionally, instructions have been made to prevent investigative delays, ensuring rigorous pursuit of justice. Efforts include appealing bail granted to the accused, reinforcing the government's commitment to a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)