Justice for Sakshi Kamble: Government Takes Action Against Harassment-Induced Tragedy

Following the tragic death of Sakshi Kamble, who allegedly took her own life due to harassment by college students, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured her family of strict action against the culprits. The case has gained attention, with police instructed not to delay investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:09 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a firm stance in response to the tragic death of Sakshi Kamble, a student who allegedly committed suicide following harassment by her peers. He assured Kamble's family of decisive action against those responsible.

Communication with the family comes after a heartfelt letter from Kamble's mother, which moved government officials and prompted action. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also visited the Kamble residence, emphasizing swift justice.

Additionally, instructions have been made to prevent investigative delays, ensuring rigorous pursuit of justice. Efforts include appealing bail granted to the accused, reinforcing the government's commitment to a thorough investigation.

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

