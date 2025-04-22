Left Menu

Terror in Paradise: Tragedy Strikes Tourists in Kashmir's Scenic Meadows

A terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam has left over 20 feared dead and many injured, shattering the peace of a tourist hotspot. Prime Minister Modi and officials have vowed to bring the culprits to justice, as the attack marks one of the deadliest in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:47 IST
Terror in Paradise: Tragedy Strikes Tourists in Kashmir's Scenic Meadows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist attack shattered the tranquility of the popular tourist destination near Pahalgam, Kashmir, as gunmen opened fire in a meadow, killing scores and wounding at least 20. The attack, described by officials as the deadliest in recent years, comes amidst increased tourist activity in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an immediate security review meeting. The incident coincides with the visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India.

Security forces have initiated a sweeping anti-terror operation. The attack, which evoked strong reactions from local officials and the public, caused widespread panic, prompting tourists to flee the area. Baisaran meadow, popular with trekkers and tourists, turned into a scene of chaos and fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025