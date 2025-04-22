Terror in Paradise: Tragedy Strikes Tourists in Kashmir's Scenic Meadows
A terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam has left over 20 feared dead and many injured, shattering the peace of a tourist hotspot. Prime Minister Modi and officials have vowed to bring the culprits to justice, as the attack marks one of the deadliest in recent years.
A terrorist attack shattered the tranquility of the popular tourist destination near Pahalgam, Kashmir, as gunmen opened fire in a meadow, killing scores and wounding at least 20. The attack, described by officials as the deadliest in recent years, comes amidst increased tourist activity in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an immediate security review meeting. The incident coincides with the visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India.
Security forces have initiated a sweeping anti-terror operation. The attack, which evoked strong reactions from local officials and the public, caused widespread panic, prompting tourists to flee the area. Baisaran meadow, popular with trekkers and tourists, turned into a scene of chaos and fear.
