Zelenskiy's Call for Ceasefire Talks with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine reiterated an offer to Russia to cease strikes on civilian infrastructure, calling for genuine readiness from Russia to engage in discussions. The Kremlin indicated potential talks if Ukraine is willing to address specific obstacles in the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:51 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's offer for a halt on strikes against civilian infrastructure as tensions with Russia persist.

Zelenskiy emphasized the need for 'genuine readiness' from Russia to engage in talks, underscoring Kyiv's openness to dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin noted such contacts could proceed if Ukraine addresses certain stipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

