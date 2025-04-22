Deadly Attack on Tourists in Kashmir: Rising Tensions Amid Changing Demographics

In a shocking escalation of violence, gunmen killed at least five tourists and wounded eight others in Kashmir's Pahalgam region on Tuesday. This incident marks the deadliest attack in nearly a year in this picturesque area known for its relative tranquility due to reduced militant activities.

The attack was claimed by the little-known militant group 'Kashmir Resistance', who cited grievances over the settlement of over 85,000 non-locals in the region as part of a perceived demographic change. The move to grant domicile rights to these individuals has been a point of contention, fueling calls for reprisal by the group.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed swift justice, reinforcing a hardened stance against terrorism. This latest act of violence underscores the enduring tensions in Kashmir, particularly following the revocation of its special status in 2019, sparking further geopolitical strains with Pakistan over the disputed territory.

