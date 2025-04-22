Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Tourists in Kashmir: Rising Tensions Amid Changing Demographics

In India's Kashmir region, suspected militants attacked, killing at least five tourists and wounding eight others. The attack, claimed by the 'Kashmir Resistance', was driven by opposition to demographic changes as 84,000 non-locals settled in the area. Indian leaders remain resolute against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:59 IST
Deadly Attack on Tourists in Kashmir: Rising Tensions Amid Changing Demographics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking escalation of violence, gunmen killed at least five tourists and wounded eight others in Kashmir's Pahalgam region on Tuesday. This incident marks the deadliest attack in nearly a year in this picturesque area known for its relative tranquility due to reduced militant activities.

The attack was claimed by the little-known militant group 'Kashmir Resistance', who cited grievances over the settlement of over 85,000 non-locals in the region as part of a perceived demographic change. The move to grant domicile rights to these individuals has been a point of contention, fueling calls for reprisal by the group.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed swift justice, reinforcing a hardened stance against terrorism. This latest act of violence underscores the enduring tensions in Kashmir, particularly following the revocation of its special status in 2019, sparking further geopolitical strains with Pakistan over the disputed territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025