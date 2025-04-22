Finance Secretary of Outlawed Militant Group Arrested in Meghalaya
A key finance secretary of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested in Meghalaya. Khundongbam Herojit Meitei, involved in activities terrorizing Manipur, was captured along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The operation seized mobile phones and incriminating materials. Investigation continues on his alleged criminal conspiracies.
In a significant breakthrough for counter-insurgency operations, Meghalaya police captured Khundongbam Herojit Meitei, a self-styled finance secretary of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group).
The arrest took place in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, following a raid near the Assam border, where Meitei had been hiding.
The operation yielded mobile devices and other evidence, linking Meitei to financial and militant activities threatening Manipur's stability. Authorities continue their probe into his alleged criminal partnerships with armed organizations abroad.
