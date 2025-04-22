Jammu on High Alert: Major Protests Erupt After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Security has intensified across Jammu as paramilitary forces respond to a deadly attack on tourists at Pahalgam, which left 26 dead. The attack marks the most lethal incident since 2019's Pulwama strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress, alongside several right-wing groups, plans significant protests against the attack, set for Wednesday. High-level security meetings are underway to strategize a response, led by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti.

In anticipation of unrest, authorities have deployed additional forces in sensitive areas, as political and social groups rally for demonstrations, including anti-Pakistan protests led by Sunil Dimple in Jammu City.

(With inputs from agencies.)