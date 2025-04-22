Left Menu

Jammu on High Alert: Major Protests Erupt After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Security measures are heightened in Jammu following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, killing 26, mostly tourists. Various organizations, including political parties and market associations, are planning protests. Authorities are conducting high-level meetings and deploying forces to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:08 IST
Jammu on High Alert: Major Protests Erupt After Deadly Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has intensified across Jammu as paramilitary forces respond to a deadly attack on tourists at Pahalgam, which left 26 dead. The attack marks the most lethal incident since 2019's Pulwama strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress, alongside several right-wing groups, plans significant protests against the attack, set for Wednesday. High-level security meetings are underway to strategize a response, led by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti.

In anticipation of unrest, authorities have deployed additional forces in sensitive areas, as political and social groups rally for demonstrations, including anti-Pakistan protests led by Sunil Dimple in Jammu City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025